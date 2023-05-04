PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kate Billmeyer from Geisinger Health Foundation.

Kate talks about Geisinger’s 36th annual Pro-Am golf outing to benefit the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Courtesy: Geisinger Health Foundation Courtesy: Geisinger Health Foundation

The tournament will take place on May 22 at Frost Valley Resort in Danville, PA.

Kate describes what to expect at the tournament, and explains how it connects with the ongoing Beyond the Bricks campaign.

Courtesy: Geisinger Health Foundation Courtesy: Geisinger Health Foundation

For more information, or to register for the tournament, visit Geisinger’s website.