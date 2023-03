PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Joshua Obuch from the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Obuch talks about the importance of colon health, and explains who is eligible for a colonoscopy.

He also describes some alternative ways to screen for colon cancer without going for a colonoscopy, and gives some advice on how to lower your risk of being diagnosed with colon cancer.

For more information, visit Geisinger’s website.