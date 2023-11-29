PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jennifer Jolly, a tech life columnist.

Jennifer discusses some gadgets that make for excellent holiday gifts, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Packed with gaming and creative power, this tablet is perfect for fun and productivity!

Lexie B2 Hearing Aids quickly became the favorite option for over-the-counter hearing aids. The Bose-powered aids can help people with mild to moderate hearing loss. They can even change their settings to adapt to the environment!

Create a personalized security system with ADT’s self setup, integrated with Google. You can build your own package, focusing on your specific needs.

The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is one of Jennifer’s favorite gadgets of the year, and it’s easy to see why. This robot vacuum and mop can vacuum and mop at the same time, all while steering clear of any obstacles.

VTech’s V-Care Smart Baby Monitor can keep your baby safe, alerting you if your baby moves into a potentially dangerous position. You can see your little one anywhere, keeping them safe.

For more information, visit Techish.com.