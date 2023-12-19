PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chris Scalese from Fortune Financial Group.

Chris offers some advice to protect yourself against scammers:

  • Don’t trust Caller ID, as scammers can manipulate what appears
  • Don’t trust text alerts about suspicious bank account activity
  • Verify email senders who are asking for information
  • Beware of requests for payments with suspicious or unusual payment methods
  • Beware of fraudulent donation requests

If you encounter a scam, report it to the company that is being falsely identified and the Attorney General.

For more information, visit Fortune-Financial.org.