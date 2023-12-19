PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chris Scalese from Fortune Financial Group.
Chris offers some advice to protect yourself against scammers:
- Don’t trust Caller ID, as scammers can manipulate what appears
- Don’t trust text alerts about suspicious bank account activity
- Verify email senders who are asking for information
- Beware of requests for payments with suspicious or unusual payment methods
- Beware of fraudulent donation requests
If you encounter a scam, report it to the company that is being falsely identified and the Attorney General.
For more information, visit Fortune-Financial.org.