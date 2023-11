PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chris Scalese, owner of Fortune Financial Group.

Chris discusses the newly released COLA numbers, which don’t have anything to do with soda.

COLA stands for Cost of Living Adjustments. This year’s raise is 3.2%, which Chris compares to previous years.

Chris also explains how the COLA affects retirees.

For more information, visit SSA.gov.