PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General.

This year, updated COVID-19 vaccines are available. Dr. Adams explains how the cold weather and holiday season can increase the number of COVID cases, since people will spend more time indoors and travel across the country, so stay on top of your shots!

Even if you had COVID in the Spring, you should still take COVID seriously and get vaccinated. You may be at higher risk than you realized, and you don’t want to transfer the disease to someone more vulnerable.

For more information, visit Vaccines.gov, and read Dr. Adams’ book, Crisis and Chaos.