PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Catherine O’Neil from the Central PA Immunization Coalition.

With flu season on the horizon, Dr. O’Neil shares some flu statistics. Throughout the 2021-22 flu season, there were 5 million flu-related deaths in the United States.

Throughout flu season, be on the lookout for other illnesses too, including the common cold, COVID, and RSV.

Take care of yourself and others this flu season:

Stay home from work when feeling ill

Wear a well-fitting mask

Frequently wash your hands

Get vaccinated

For more information, visit ImmunizePA.org, find @PennsylvaniaCoalition and @CentralPAIC on Facebook, or @cpic_immunize on Instagram.