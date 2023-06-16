PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brad Reiss and Teresa Hosea from Crunch Scranton for another Fitness Friday.

Theresa, a full-time trainer, explains her body building journey, and shares some advice on getting in shape with viewers.

She also talks about a recent accomplishment and shows some trophies!

She also describes how you should go about taking your first fitness steps, and Brad explains how to sign up with a Crunch trainer.

For more information, visit CrunchScranton.com, find @Crunchscranton on social media, or call 570-955-0881.