PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jordan Galasso from Fit AF Nutrition for another Fitness Friday.

Rachel and Jordan head to the kitchen to make three different varieties of baked egg frittatas: Turkey bacon cheddar, Italian, and spinach smoked gouda.

Jordan discusses Fit AF Nutrition’s newly expanded delivery area, and discusses what makes Fit AF Nutrition stand out from other boxed meal services. Fit AF proves that eating healthy is not the same as eating “boring.”

Jordan also explains how Fit AF builds its menu using customer feedback.

In the video below, Rachel and Jordan finish the recipe.

Make sure to use the promo code PALIVE for 25% off your first order of seven meals or more!

For more information, visit FITAFnutrition.com or find @FitAFNutrition on social media.