PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dan Shission, co-owner of Abide Coffeehouse.

Abide works to not only bring you great tasting coffee, but to make you feel at home in their comfortable and beautiful coffee shop.

After Abide reopened recently thanks to community support, they started the Abide Cares program, which offers care packages.

People can go onto Abide’s website and anonymously nominate someone they think is worthy of a care package, someone who is going through a tough time and might need a pick-me-up. Then, every week, Abide’s staff reviews the nominations and sends out a care package.

Abide also hosts a weekly book club. This month, the club read The Bridge Side Running Club by Josie Lloyd.

Abide also hosts a crochet and knitting month every Monday. This month, they made chemo caps for people undergoing chemo therapy in the area.

They also offer a special Beat Root Agave drink, a tasty pink drink. Part of the proceeds for this drink will benefit Breast Cancer research, and every month, a new drink of the month will be selected to help benefit a charity.

You can also use Abide’s conference room for all your meeting needs. Proceeds benefit Keystone Mission and Church on the Square.

Abide also plans to start having celebrity baristas, so someone you might know of could make your coffee.

For more information, visit AbideCoffehouse.com or call 570-994-3153.