PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with lifestyle expert Kia Malone.

Kia lists some fun sports-themed gifts for the athletes in your life at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For golfers, Dick’s offers golf balls as stocking stuffers, as well as fancy Stealth 2 Plus Drivers and Callaway Paradym Drivers.

For your outdoor friends, look into the GT Adult Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike and the Yeti Cooler.

Everyone needs to stay hydrated, so the Stanley Quencher water bottle will make for a great gift for anyone!

Hocus Sneakers are all the rage for to keep your feet comfortable!

Kia also shows some of Dick’s clothing options to keep you warm and stylish throughout the winter months.

For more information, visit DicksSportingGoods.com.