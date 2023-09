PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Klingerman from NABI Medical Aesthetics.

Dr. Klingerman talks about Intense Pulsed Light, or IPL, explaining how it works and what areas of the body it can treat. He also describes who might be a candidate for IPL.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit NABI’s website or call 570-955-0427.