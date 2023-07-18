PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Nikhil Behl from FICO, the nation’s top credit score company.

FICO is teaming up with the world famous Chelsea Football Club throughout the team’s summer tour to promote financial education.

Nikhil explains why FICO and Chelsea are teaming up, and why financial literacy is so important.

He also talks about why it’s important for younger consumers to understand their FICO credit score.

He also describes how the Chelsea campaign will help educate consumers.

For more information, visit ScoreABetterFuture.com.