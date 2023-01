PA live! — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sean Gerow, CEO of the Family Services Association of Northeastern PA.

Sean explains why it’s so important for people to work on their mental health.

He also discusses what to do if someone experiences a mental health crisis, and what resources in the area can help.

For more information, visit the Family Services Association’s website. If you or someone you know needs help, call 888-829-1341.