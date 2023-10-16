PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Michele Newberry from the Family Service Association, Adam Thalenfeld from FSA NEPA and the Thalenfeld Family Charitable Trust, and Mason Wooldridge, the National School Safety Specialist.

The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian organization providing services to children, individuals, seniors, and families, helping them achieve their full potential, build healthy relationships, and foster strong communities.

The association will be holding its National Family Week Conference Youth in Crisis on November 3 at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The guests discuss the event’s topic and speakers, and explain why “Youth in Crisis” is so important at this time.

For more information, visit FSANEPA.org or call 570-823-5144, ext. 317.