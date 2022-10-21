PA Live (WBRE) — The Pocono Mountains offers four seasons of endless fun and a tremendous variety of diversions, such as luxurious resorts, fun things to do for the whole family, outdoor adventures, bed and breakfasts and more.

The four-county region is famous for its resorts, natural scenic beauty, 150 lakes including Lake Wallenpaupack, and quaint, historic towns. The varied landscape inspires a range of experiences, from the private and peaceful to the bold and exhilarating. Cottages & cabins and hotels promote restful mountain moments while waterparks and adventure courses, offer excitement around every turn. Stay, explore, and discover the Pocono Mountains. To learn more about the Poconos watch the Pocono Television Network online anytime.