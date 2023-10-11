PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Tessa Sokol, an optometrist from Sokol Advanced Eyecare.

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Fall allergies start to become prevalent.

Allergies can cause itchy eyes, congestion, and a sore throat. If you can’t tell if it’s allergies or a cold, go to the doctor to help determine how you’re feeling.

Dr. Sokol also gives some advice on staying allergy free. It’s almost impossible to avoid the allergen, especially if you like to spend time outside in the Fall. For eye allergies, pick up Pataday, a non-prescription over the counter eyedrop.

