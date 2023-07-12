PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Faith Lane from Mt. Zion Church and Kimberly McLendon from CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Kim and Faith discuss the collaboration between Mt. Zion and CEO, and talk about the Mt. Zion Children’s Camp and CEO’s kids cooking classes.

They also talk about Eyewitness News’s Hunger Free Summer campaign to make sure that local area children don’t go hungry this summer when they no longer receive school lunches.

In the video below, 28/22 News reporter Julie Dunphy calls in live from Weis Markets in South Abington Township as a part of the Hunger Free Summer Campaign.

Faith also makes some delicious sushi recipes, including turkey and cheese sushi roll ups and banana sushi. Check it out!

Julie talks about her time volunteering at Weis in the video below, and speaks with a Weis Markets employee.

For more information, visit CEO’s website.