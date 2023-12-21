PA live! — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Fasano from Eye Care Specialists.

Eye Care is now offering light adjustable lenses, a new technology that helps you see better after cataract surgery.

These lenses allow you to customize your vision, helping you determine what works best for your eyes.

Dr. Fasano also discusses SLT, a laser therapy that can help treat Glaucoma.

For more information, visit icarespecialists.com or find @EyeCareSpecialistsPA or @EyeCareSpecialists703 on social media.