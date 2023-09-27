PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Richard Roth from Eye Care Specialists.

Eye Care now offers light adjustable lenses from RxSight, which can help you overcome your cataracts.

These lenses are adjustable post-surgery, so Eye Care’s fantastic team can adjust the lens to patient’s needs or specifications after the initial installation.

Patients can customize their lenses in as many different ways as they’d like in order to “see” what works best for them.

Eye Care aims to reduce the need for glasses with these lenses.

For more information, visit iCareSpecialists.com or call 570-258-8895.