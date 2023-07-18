PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Brianna Strunk spoke with Dr. Michael Rymar from Northeastern Eye Institute and Dr. Mark Grohol from Eye Care specialists.

The guests talk about how they are practicing together once again after Eye Care Specialists and Northeastern Eye Institute were purchased by the same company, Vision Innovation Partners.

They explain that there is a new Eye Care Specialists location in Hazleton acting as the premiere eye location in the area.

They also describe some of the changes required to account for the merge.

