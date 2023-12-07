PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry brings on a new illustrated book called Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Toni and Deb about the sights and sounds of Wilkes-Barre, including historical locations and things to do. You can buy your copy at the Osterhout Library for only $10.

Kerry even points out herself in the illustrations!

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.