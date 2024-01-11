PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry lists some exciting upcoming features from the Times, including a new pet promotion that will benefit local shelters, a new Sunday business feature for small businesses and video tips from Jonathan Edwards, and the return of restaurant inspections!

Kerry also discusses some weekly favorites you can look forward to in the Times, including book reviews from Kerry herself and her mother, Bill O’Boyle’s nostalgic columns, Chris Vernon’s Movie Meow segments for some movie reviews, and TV entertainment guides!

Make sure to nominate entries for the Best of the Best competition, and check out the Times Leader’s On the Stacks Podcast!

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.