PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Times Leader executive editor Joe Soprano and sports reporter Kevin Carroll.

The guests talk about the new sports content enhancement, as well as how you can bet on big games with the Times Leader.

They also provide responsible wagering tips for our viewers. Please be safe and responsible when gambling.

Visit TLSportsBetting.com to place your bets.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.