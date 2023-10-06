PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

The annual Paint Pittston Pink event is coming soon, with the fan favorite Gentlemen’s Dash taking place on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Kerry will be cheering on the Times Leader’s Michael Coolbaugh throughout the dash!

Kerry also previews NEPA Wigs, since October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these pink wigs will support people battling the disease.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.