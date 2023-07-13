PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry thanks some Times Leader content contributors who aren’t full time employees, but those who still take the time to share their ideas, thoughts, and opinions with readers.

These volunteer Times team members include:

Mike McGinley, who writes the popular Around the Town column to provide a positive look at the area’s restaurants, events, and non-profits.

Ruth Corcoran, who provides recipes and travel insights

Bill Corcoran Jr., who runs the On the Stacks podcast

Kerry’s mom, Jacquie O’Neil, who writes book reviews every week

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.