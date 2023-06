PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry talks about the upcoming United Way’s Day of Caring. The 30th anniversary is on June 1st, and is all about giving back to the community.

Kerry explains why the Times Leader believes giving back is so important.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.