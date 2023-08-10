PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

It’s almost tomato time! Kerry talks about the upcoming special publications in the Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch to find out all things tomato happening at the annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

The Pittston Tomato Festival will take place from August 17th through August 20th, so get ready for a tasty weekend!

Kerry also reminds viewers that the wedding themed Plymouth Kielbasa Festival is taking place this weekend!

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.