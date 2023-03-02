PA live (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage from the Times Leader Media Group to talk about International Women’s Month.

Kerry talks about some community events to honor women happening throughout March, including Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon to benefit Dress for Success Luzerne County.

Kerry explains why it’s important to her to show up to events like this in person.

Kerry and Rachel also talk about some of their female heroes who deserve a shout out this month.

Make sure to pick up a copy of the Times Leader at one of over 500 locations throughout the area. For more information, visit the Times Leader’s website.