PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry describes some exciting upcoming articles that the Time’s Leader will be publishing.

Kerry also talks about the Times Leader team visiting the RailRiders’ game on Thursday night! Make sure to swing by for some potential freebies.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.