PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

The Times Leader’s annual Fall Career Expo will take place on Tuesday, October 3 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

It’s not too late for businesses to register for the expo. To register your company, contact Linda Byrnes by calling 570-704-3975 or emailing lbyrnes@imesleader.com.

I f you’re looking for a job, you can pre register at TimesLeader.com to win some prize packs! You could also just show up at the expo the day of to learn about job opportunities in the area.

For more information, call 570-829-7100.