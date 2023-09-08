PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher, as well as Chelsey Coslett, the Marketing Manager for NEPIRC.

The guests talk about the collaboration between the Times and NEPIRC for their “Working the Trades” publication.

They describe their target audience, and give a teaser for their Local Manufacturing Business Sector, where they explain how different career paths lead to success.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.