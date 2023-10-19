PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Diane McGee from the Times Leader Media Group.

For the 6th year, the Times Leader is accepting nominations for the NEPA Best Places to Work.

Do you love your job? Submit it! Nominations begin on October 27 and run through mid-November.

The winners will be highlighted in a special December edition of the Times Leader, which can help employees stay in a place where they feel valued, and can help set employers apart from competitors with an enhanced reputation.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.