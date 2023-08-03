PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry talks about the upcoming Princess Party at the Beaumont Inn on Sunday, August 20th. Make sure to come by so your kids can meet their favorite princesses! Tickets cost $40.00, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kerry also describers the Times Leader’s new puzzle book, available at over 42 local businesses! Kerry talks about the coupons you can find within the book to support local businesses.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.