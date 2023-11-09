PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kerry Miscavage, publisher at Times Leader Media Group.

The Times Leader is starting a new series, Community Coffee Break, which kicked off its first session Thursday afternoon.

This open forum allows community members to meet the Times Leader Team Members directly to ask about the local news landscape, swap story ideas, and more!

The event took place on Thursday at Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.