On Saturday, October 14, Mohegan Pennsylvania will be hosting the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, an inaugural event honoring and celebrating our finest artists and entertainers.

The event will feature live performances from The Buoys, The Badlees, Eddie Day, Joe Nardone & The All Stars, and musical tributes to inductees Mel Wynn & The Rhythm Aces, the Kryger Brothers, and the Lee Vincent Orchestra.

Kerry explains how the show came to fruition.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.