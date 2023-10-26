PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Kerry explains how you can submit sports photos to the Times Leader. All you have to do is go to the Times Leader’s website! You can also email Kerry at kmiscavage@timesleader.com to send in news tips.

The Times leader appreciates the contributions of our community, so make sure to send in photos, tips, or whatever you think might be newsworthy.

For more information, visit TimesLeader.com or call 570-829-7100.