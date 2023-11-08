PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rico Bartolini, co-owner of Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture.

Bartolini Custom Furniture pairs the best materials with first class workmanship, producing beautiful and timeless pieces.

Rico higlights some options for holiday gifts for the women in your life, showcasing some stunning handmade bags.

Then, in the video below, Rachel and Rico play a quick round of “Guess the Celeb: Bartolini Edition”! Rico has to guess which famous woman has been paired with a Bartolini bag in a picture Rachel prepared.

For more information, visit EnricoBartolini.com or call 570-357-1143.