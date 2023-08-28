PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Adam Thalenfeld from NEPA Philharmonic.

The guests talk about the Philharmonic program, explaining how it appeals to audiences of all ages, including senior citizens.

Adam also explains how the Philharmonic connects to Temple B’nai Brith.

Then, violinists Leah and Juliet Valenches perform beautifully!

Then, in the video below, Leah and Adam describe their experience with the Philharmonic Mentor Program, and discuss the upcoming performances on September 9th at Temple B’nai Brith and September 29th at the Kirby Center.

Check out Leah and Juliet’s second beautiful performance in the video below.

For more information on the NEPA Philharmonic, visit NEPAPhil.org or call 570-270-4444.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.