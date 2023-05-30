PA live! (WBRE) — As the school year winds down and children gear up for an unforgettable summer, parents everywhere search for ideas to show their appreciation to teachers and staff. Whether they’re teaching a kindergartener to count to 100 or physics to a high school student, teachers deserve to be thanked for their hard work. This year, instead of the obligatory mug or an impersonal gift card, show your appreciation with a practical and thoughtful gift any teacher is sure to love.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best end-of-year teacher gifts.

Shop this segment

Nespresso Nomad Bottle

If your teacher enjoys iced coffee to prepare for the classroom each morning, this 18-ounce bottle is the perfect way to say thanks. Since it’s designed with a straw, this bottle makes it effortless to chug or sip on throughout the day. Plus, it’s safe for the dishwasher.

Sold by Nespresso

Memory Foam Neck Pillow

From traveling to relaxing for a few moments between classes, this neck pillow provides optimal support with three ergonomic points that fit multiple neck sizes. The memory foam uses five-second return technology to relieve pressure points and offer comfort, while the breathable cover is sweat-resistant and stays cool.

Sold by Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Say goodbye to cold sandwiches for lunch every day, thanks to this electric lunch box. This 20-ounce pot uses the same technology as the beloved Crock-Pot slow cookers to warm up leftovers, soup, oatmeal and more. The outer lid prevents spills during transport, and the exterior remains cool to the touch.

Sold by Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0

Show your appreciation with the trending Stanley Cup to keep any teacher hydrated all day long. While this large tumbler holds 30 ounces of your favorite drink, the bottom is tapered to fit into a cup holder. Its double-wall vacuum insulation also keeps drinks cold or hot for hours.

Sold by Amazon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This popular belt bag keeps keys, phones, ID cards and other valuables safe and within reach on the go. It comes in multiple colors to suit any style and features an adjustable band. Plus, the fabric is water-repellent.

Sold by Lululemon