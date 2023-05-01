PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Louie Helmecki, founder and managing director of Elevation Wellness.

Elevation Wellness works to help people feel, look, and perform their best.

Louie explains what IV therapy is and lists some of its benefits.

He also talks about some of Elevation Services’ top aesthetic services.

He also talks about who you can call to find out which service you need, and describes the first time visitor promo.

Elevation will be vending at Oktane Energy’s meet and Greet in Scranton on May 1st.

For more information, visit Elevation’s website or call 570-762-9400.