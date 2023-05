PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Peter Staats, the Chief Medical Officer at Electrocore, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Dr. Staats explains how stress can impact our health, and explains how the Autonomic Nervous System affects our stress.

He also goes into detail about how electric stimulation of the Vagus Nerve can help reduce our stress loads.

He also describes other ways we can reduce our stress levels.

For more information, visit Truvaga.com.