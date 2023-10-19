PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mary Colledge and Teronna Carver, LPN, from Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Elan offers a full continuum of care, allowing their elderly patients to live their best lives and feel like part of the family.

Elan provides a dialysis unit, skilled care, such as short term rehab, an Alzheimer’s/dementia unit, and long term care units.

Teronna loves working with her residents, and her coworkers. It’s especially helpful for her that Elan has a high staff-to-resident ratio. She has worked at Elan for four years, and she even works with her daughter!

For more information, visit ElanSeniorLife.org or call 570-344-6177.