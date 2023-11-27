PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Fran Soistman, CEO of eHealth.

The deadline to enroll in a new Medicare plan for the year is December 7, so it’s important to make a plan as soon as possible!

eHealth can help you compare different plans all in one website so you can easily determine the best option for you.

If you are currently enrolled in a Medicare plan, you should have received an Annual Notice of Change sometime in the past few months, highlighting any changes in your plan. Make sure you understand any changes in your plan, as well as changes in your health and finances, before making any decisions regarding Medicare.

For more information, visit eHealth.com.