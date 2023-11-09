PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Andy Gossett from eHealth.

The Medicare enrollment period is a stressful time. People tend to be bombarded with too much information, so Andy offers some advice on preparing for this period.

Andy suggests being aware. Keep your eyes peeled for an Annual Notice of Change, or ANOC, that describes how your plan has changed throughout the year.

Andy also recommends taking a health inventory, knowing what doctors you might want to see and what you should prioritize for yourself.

Also, be prepared with your Medicare ID number when speaking with an advisor.

Finally, take action! Contact a broker to find out what your options are as soon as possible.

For more information, visit eHealth.com.