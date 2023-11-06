PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Amy Vanderwall, CRNP, from Dynamic Healthcare Solutions, as well as patient Maryann Miller.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, so Amy explains how Dynamic Healthcare Solutions cares for diabetic patients by mimicking the pancreas for insulin-resistant patients.

Maryann discusses how her life has improved since starting treatment earlier this year, and describes the environment of Dynamic Healthcare Solutions.

For more information, visit DynamicHealthofKingston.com or call or text 570-506-7449.