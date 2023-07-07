PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann gives some advice on safe battery use.

She talks about lithium coin batteries, and explains why they may be dangerous for kids: Since a lithium coin battery is the exact size of a child’s esophagus, they can be very harmful if accidentally ingested.

She also describes Duracell’s new child secure lithium coin batteries, which coats the coin batteries with a bitter taste to discourage kids from swallowing them.

She also encourages viewers to take Duracell’s “Bitter is Better” pledge and swap out all lithium batteries for the safer option. Duracell will also be giving out a million dollars in safer battiers.

She also recommends identifying all items with batteries around the house, and keeping them out of a child’s reach.

For more information, visit Duracell.com.