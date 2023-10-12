PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Marsha Pigga and Brianna Schadder from the Domestic Violence Service Center.

The center will be holding the An Empty Place at the Table event on October 16 at the Luzerne County Courthouse at 12:00 p.m. The event will honor people who lost their lives to domestic abuse.

The event will benefit the center, just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The guests also list some other events scheduled for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For more information, visit DomesticViolenceService.org, find @DVSCLC on Facebook, or call 570-823-7312 or 1-800-424-5600.