PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rob Cook from Discover Home Loans.

Rob talks about how Discover Home Loans can help Americans who want to renovate their homes or buy a new one in the face of rampant inflation.

Rob explains how inflation and rising interest rates impact American’s ability to renovate or purchase new homes, as well as why so many people are still interested in buying or renovating despite this.

Rob also describes what a home equity loan is and how homeowners can use them to mitigate the negative effects of inflation.

For more information, visit discover/com/home-loans