PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rachel Linso from Visit Luzerne County.

Rachel Linso stops by for the January preview .

Rachel Linso explains what exactly Visit Luzerne County does, and lists what upcoming events we should keep an eye on this month, including the ever delicious Luzerne County Pizza Trail!

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.